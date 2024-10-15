GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

Published - October 15, 2024 06:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The First Additional District Court in Thoothukudi on Tuesday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for murdering a person in Tiruchendur due to previous enmity.

Judge M. Thandavan sentenced T. Kesavan, T. Muthuselvam, R. Sivaperumal and M. Muthuraja to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each.

The case of the prosecution was that in 2012, M. Saravanan of Rani Maharajapuram near Tiruchendur wanted to start a salon in the area. However, this was opposed by Kesavan, a resident of the same locality. Kesavan and his accomplices attacked Saravanan due to the move to open the salon.

In 2019, Kesavan and his accomplices hacked Saravanan’s brother M. Velkumar to death. Saravanan lodged a police complaint. In 2022, taking into account that Saravanan was to testify in the murder case, Kevasan and his accomplices hacked Saravanan to death near a tea stall. Kurumbur police had registered a case.

Published - October 15, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.