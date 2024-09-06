Four sentenced to 20-year RI for smuggling 950-kg ganja

The First Additional Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai has sentenced four men to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja weighing around 950 kg in Madurai district in 2023.

First Additional Special Court Judge A.S. Hariharakumar sentenced Prabhakaran, Senthil Prabhu, Rajkumar and Jayakumar to 20-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each.

On February 15, 2023, the S.S. Colony police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a truck in Kochadai and seized from it ganja kept in 24 bags.

