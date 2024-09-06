GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four sentenced to 20-year RI for smuggling 950-kg ganja

Published - September 06, 2024 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The First Additional Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai has sentenced four men to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja weighing around 950 kg in Madurai district in 2023.

First Additional Special Court Judge A.S. Hariharakumar sentenced Prabhakaran, Senthil Prabhu, Rajkumar and Jayakumar to 20-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each.

On February 15, 2023, the S.S. Colony police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a truck in Kochadai and seized from it ganja kept in 24 bags.

Published - September 06, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.