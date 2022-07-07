Four rural bodies go for polls

July 07, 2022 23:23 IST

Voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have high fever could cast their votes between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m on July 9 to fill casual vacancies in panchayats, said Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

In a press statement, the Collector said the casual election would be held for Thuvariman panchayat (ward 4) in Tiruparankundram panchayat union, Melavalavu panchayat (ward 2) in Kottampatti PU, Nallamaran panchayat (ward 3) in T. Kallupatti PU and Kovilangulam panchayat (ward 6) in Chellampatti PU. Polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and counting would be held on July 12.

All Tasmac bars and shops, restaurants with bars, recreation clubs, retail stores selling foreign liquor, NCC canteens and military canteens located within 5 km radius of polling booths would closed from 10 a.m. on July 7 to July 9 midnight. They would also be closed on July 12.