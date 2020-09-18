Four robbers held

A slip of tongue proved costly for four robbers who are cooling their heels behind bars for having robbed two youths at a short interval of time around midnight of Wednesday.
After robbing the first victim, V. Muthukumar, 22, of Thathaneri, of ₹400 near Arapalayam bus stand, one of them tried to search for more valuables in his possession. Forgetting to maintain anonymity, one of them called the robber by his name which the alert victim told the police.
“While robbing, the youth had called one Madan by his name and advised him to let off the victim,” Inspector of Police (Crime), Karimedu, S. Muthupandi said.
A little later, the same gang had struck another person, R. Sathish, 23, of Oddanchathiram, who was walking towards his work place at Virattipathu. The robbers snatched two mobile phones from him. After the two alerted the police, teams searched for all youths by name Madan in the vicinity and zeroed in on the accused, identified as M. Madan, 26, of Manjalmettu Colony. The police arrested his accomplices K. Karthi, 22, of Gomezpalayam, Siva, 23, and L. Prakash, 27, of Ezhil Street and recovered the valuables and the knife..
The accused were sent to remand under judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath