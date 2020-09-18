Four robbers held

A slip of tongue proved costly for four robbers who are cooling their heels behind bars for having robbed two youths at a short interval of time around midnight of Wednesday.

After robbing the first victim, V. Muthukumar, 22, of Thathaneri, of ₹400 near Arapalayam bus stand, one of them tried to search for more valuables in his possession. Forgetting to maintain anonymity, one of them called the robber by his name which the alert victim told the police.

“While robbing, the youth had called one Madan by his name and advised him to let off the victim,” Inspector of Police (Crime), Karimedu, S. Muthupandi said.

A little later, the same gang had struck another person, R. Sathish, 23, of Oddanchathiram, who was walking towards his work place at Virattipathu. The robbers snatched two mobile phones from him. After the two alerted the police, teams searched for all youths by name Madan in the vicinity and zeroed in on the accused, identified as M. Madan, 26, of Manjalmettu Colony. The police arrested his accomplices K. Karthi, 22, of Gomezpalayam, Siva, 23, and L. Prakash, 27, of Ezhil Street and recovered the valuables and the knife..

The accused were sent to remand under judicial custody.