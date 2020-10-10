Four rescued after SUV got stuck in deep water in subway

Madurai

Timely rescue by Fire and Rescue Services personnel gave a providential escape for four passengers, who got trapped inside an SUV that got stuck in deep rainwater stagnating in a limited usage sub-way near Chellampatti on Saturday.

Firemen from Usilampatti deployed an earth-mover to pull out the vehicle that was inundated for at least four feet height.

“The passengers, including a 72-year-old man, T.K. Kasi, were struggling inside as water had seeped inside the vehicle. They could just hold their heads above the water and could not come out of the SUV,” SFO S. Thangam said.

The driver thought that the stagnant water was shallow and tried to cross the sub-way on Chellampatti-Sholavandan road at Sangampatti at around noon.

Madurai district has experienced heavy rain since Friday evening that continued on Saturday too.

The firemen engaged an earth mover and pulled out the vehicle and rescued all the four. Others were identified as Thangapillai (56), Chellam (51) and Dinesh (35).