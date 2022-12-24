ADVERTISEMENT

Four repeat offenders held within two hours of crime being reported

December 24, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a swift operation, the Madurai rural district police arrested four habitual offenders on waylaying charges within two hours of a crime being registered on Friday night.

A statement from Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said that A. Kumar, 27, and his brother A. Sankar Ganesh, 17, of Kuttam village in Tirunelveli district were traveling from Chennai to Tirunelveli on a two-wheeler.

When they had made a pitstop near Madurai Ring Road, four men who came in two two-wheelers, attacked the duo with a knife. The miscreants then took away their mobile phones and the two-wheeler they were riding before fleeing from the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The night patrol team including Inspector Mohan, Sub Inspector Arjun, SSI Senthil and other police personnel were alerted. They admitted the injured to a hospital and traced the miscreants within two hours of the crime being committed.

Police identified the recidivists as S. Janarthanan, 18, A. Ajithkumar, 21, K. Vasanthakumar, 21 and N. Balavishnu, 25, of Vandiyur. They retrieved the robbed items as well as the vehicle and a knife used by the miscreants.

It also came to light during the investigation that many cases have been registered against the miscreants across several police stations.

The team was appreciated by the SP who stated that severe action would be invoked, on miscreants who engaged in waylaying and robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US