Four repeat offenders held within two hours of crime being reported

December 24, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

In a swift operation, the Madurai rural district police arrested four habitual offenders on waylaying charges within two hours of a crime being registered on Friday night.

A statement from Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said that A. Kumar, 27, and his brother A. Sankar Ganesh, 17, of Kuttam village in Tirunelveli district were traveling from Chennai to Tirunelveli on a two-wheeler.

When they had made a pitstop near Madurai Ring Road, four men who came in two two-wheelers, attacked the duo with a knife. The miscreants then took away their mobile phones and the two-wheeler they were riding before fleeing from the spot.

The night patrol team including Inspector Mohan, Sub Inspector Arjun, SSI Senthil and other police personnel were alerted. They admitted the injured to a hospital and traced the miscreants within two hours of the crime being committed.

Police identified the recidivists as S. Janarthanan, 18, A. Ajithkumar, 21, K. Vasanthakumar, 21 and N. Balavishnu, 25, of Vandiyur. They retrieved the robbed items as well as the vehicle and a knife used by the miscreants.

It also came to light during the investigation that many cases have been registered against the miscreants across several police stations.

The team was appreciated by the SP who stated that severe action would be invoked, on miscreants who engaged in waylaying and robbery.