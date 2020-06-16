Four Rameswaram fishermen missing

Four fishermen identified as Malarvannan, 47, of Akkal Madam, Rajini Baskar, 43, of Rameswaram, Anand, 19, alias Sujinder and Sesu, 60, from Thangachimadam were reported missing on Monday.
A hovercraft and helicopter were deployed for search operations on Sunday evening after the four fishermen failed to return to the shore.
After about three months, the fishermen from Rameswaram, Pamban, Thangachimadam and other hamlets ventured into the sea on Saturday. At least 4,000 of them set off into the sea and returned on Sunday noon. According to fishermen association leader Jesu Raja, the catch was not lucrative.
Late on Sunday, the fishermen realised that four of their colleagues were missing and had not returned to the shore.
Panic and uneasy calm prevailed in the hamlets as the families resorted to a sit-in in front of the Fisheries Department office here, pleading for intensification of the search.
The Coast Guard and Marine Police deployed a hovercraft and helicopter for the search.
Meanwhile, some 10 fishermen from local hamlets set in to the sea in search of the missing persons, Mr. Jesu Raja added.
