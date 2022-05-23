Four railway workers suspended in Madurai division

Four railway employees affiliated to Southern Railway Mazdoor Union were placed under suspension following a scuffle in Madurai Divisional Railway office building.

According to railway sources, the scuffle broke out between employees belonging to SRMU and Southern Railway Employees Sangh over transfer of an employee.

The source said that SRES divisional office-bearer, Nagendran, questioned SRMU office-bearer, Seetharaman, for blocking his transfer order.

A railway official had put in abeyance the transfer order of Nagendran after he received objections from SRMU for overlooking several requests for transfer from other employees.

A wordy quarrel led to a scuffle last week. The officials placed them under suspension. Similarly, five others affiliated to SRES were charged for violating conduct rules.