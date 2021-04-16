Four proprietary drugs launched

Gandhigram

16 April 2021 20:51 IST

The research and development wing at the Lakshmi Vidya Sangam (LSS) has successfully launched four new proprietary drugs - Dia-O-Gram, Arth-O-Gram, Stone-O-Gram and Kesh-O-Gram here on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, the doctors and office-bearers of the Lakshmi Vidya Sangam said that the LSS, an ayurvedic and Siddha pharmacy, was initiated by the late founder T. S. Soundaram Ammal.

In 1977, the LSS had five drugs to its credit, and now it has 450 medicines with license today. The Sangam had a Good Manufacturing Practice Certificate from the Tamil Nadu government and a recognition from the Khadi Village and Industries Commission.

The LSS also had ISO 9001-2015 certification, they said.

Explaining the salient features of the four new medicines, the doctors said that Dia-O-Gram (tablet) is a Siddha medicine for diabetes. Formulated by doctors with clinically proven sugar and cholesterol lowering herbs.

The Stone-O-Gram (tablet) has potassium rich detoxifier and natural antioxidants. It helps dissolve and expel kidney stones. The Arth-O-Gram (oil) reduces joint pain and swelling. It also improves mobility. The Kesh-O-Gram (oil) stops hair fall and controls grey hair, they added.

Sangam secretary Pankajam, vice-president K. Sivakumar, D. Jagannathan CEO LSS, M G Sivasubramanian, treasurer of the Sangam, Dr Pratheep, Dr Arun Priya, Shibu Sankaran and among others were present at the launch ceremony.