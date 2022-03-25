Four private establishments sealed for tax evasion

I

Thoothukudi Corporation sealed four private firms for tax evasion on Friday.

As the Corporation has prepared a list of shops, private firms and houses having huge amount of arrears of drinking water, property and solid waste management taxes, notices are being served on them to immediately clear the arrears. As a private godown and a brick manufacturing unit, both on Bypass Road, and a private school and a marriage hall in Muththammal Colony have not paid the taxes for the past three years, Corporation officials, led by T. Dhanasingh, Assistant Commissioner (North Zone), sealed the premises on Friday.

“If these establishments fail to clear the tax arrears before March 31, the Corporation will initiate distraint proceedings against them,” said the officials.