Four persons, who returned from China, under observation: Collector

Four persons who have returned from China after visiting the country as tourists have been isolated and are being monitored constantly though they did not show any symptoms of coronavirus infection, Collector Sandeep Nanduri has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Nanduri said the four persons had been kept in their houses under monitoring though the preliminary health investigation done at the airport did not show any adverse results. They would be in isolation for the next three weeks and monitored by government doctors every day.

“Moreover, we are constantly monitoring the crew of the ships getting berthed at VOC Port. If anyone is showing abnormal health parameters upon investigation, he will be taken to the special isolation ward created at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment of coronavirus infection,” said Mr. Nanduri.

Asserting that the Department of Public Health had been geared up to deal with coronavirus infection, the Collector said people suffering from prolonged high fever with cold and cough should immediately come to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

He said 41 cardholders in the district had purchased essential commodities under ‘intra-State ration card portability scheme’ on day one as the scheme was launched in the district on trial basis on February 1. On the second day, the number rose to 121. Since the scheme would lead to increased supply of essential commodities to some ration shops, 5% additional quantity had been sent to select shops.

On the appeal received for conducting jallikattu at Srivaikundam, Mr. Nanduri said the report on organising the rural sport had been sent to the State government after obtaining separate reports from the Departments of Police, Revenue and Animal Husbandry for a final decision.

The Collector honoured 18 students who had bagged prizes in elocution and essay competitions organised by the Department of Public Library with prizes and seven students who had been selected for international skating competition with mementoes.