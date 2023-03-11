HamberMenu
Four persons deputed to Balarengapuram GH

March 11, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

After a man was allegedly left abandoned outside Government Rajaji Hospital, its Dean A. Rathinavel on Saturday issued orders of deputation of four persons as part of the disciplinary action.

Prakashraj, a patient from Madurai who was undergoing treatment for leg infection, was allegedly found abandoned near the GRH. He was rescued by volunteers from the Indian Red Cross Society. Later, he was readmitted to the GRH.

Following this incident, an inquiry was launched. The deputed persons include two PG students, a staff nurse and a hospital worker of ward 219. They have been deputed to Balarengapuram Government Hospital until further orders, said Dr. Rathinavel, adding that the patient would be taken care of.

