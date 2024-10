Four peafowls were found dead in a farmland at Chettikurichi near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

The carcasses of three peahens were found in a well in the farmland and the carcass of the peacock was found near the well. Another peacock was rescued by the authorities and an inquiry is on into the cause of the death of the peafowls.

