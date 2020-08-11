Four of family held for murder of septuagenarian

Poverty forced them to do away with bed-ridden woman, they say

The case of death of an aged woman whose body was found burnt on Gundar riverbed on Saturday turned out to be a case of ‘mercy killing’.

Four persons, including the victim’s daughter, M. Palaniammal, 54, were arrested on Tuesday.

“It looks like the deceased (who was later identified as Karupayee, 75), had been bed-ridden for long and had suffered a lot with bedsores. With the house owner forcing the family members to vacate the house owing to the presence of the sick woman, they planned to finish her off,” said Tirumangalam Deputy Superintendent of Police S.S. Vinothini.

The family that was making and selling garlands for a living was in extreme poverty in recent times. They could not meet Karupayee’s medical expenses.

As Karupayee herself wanted the family members to kill her and the family members feared that they would not find any other house for rent, they decided to kill her, the police said.

Palaniammal, her daughter Kaleeswari, 27, son-in-law Vasanthakumar, 32, and son Kalidoss, 27, smothered her to death.

“They hired a push cart, stealthily carried the body in it and burnt the body using petrol,” the DSP said.

Within hours, they vacated the house and left Tirumangalam.

The police, who found the movement of push cart through eye-witnesses, later traced it through closed-circuit television camera clippings.

“The family members had told neighbours that they were moving to Sivakasi and switched off their mobile phones,” the DSP added.

The police traced the van they had hired to shift things and traced the family to Tirunagar.

All the four were sent to judicial custody.