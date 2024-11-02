ADVERTISEMENT

Four of family held for murder of farmer near Tenkasi

Published - November 02, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Surandai Police have arrested four persons, including two women, on the charge of murdering a farmer in Keezhasurandai in Tenkasi district on Saturday.

The police said two days ago, Arumugasami, 53, was allegedly murdered by his brother Mariappan, 50, and his son Manikandan, 22, over a property dispute. It is said that when they assaulted Arumugasami with a weapon, he died on the spot.

Surandai Police registered a case and after a probe arrested Mariappan, Manikandan and Mariappan’s wife and daughter. Further investigation is on.

