GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four of family held for murder of farmer near Tenkasi

Published - November 02, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Surandai Police have arrested four persons, including two women, on the charge of murdering a farmer in Keezhasurandai in Tenkasi district on Saturday.

The police said two days ago, Arumugasami, 53, was allegedly murdered by his brother Mariappan, 50, and his son Manikandan, 22, over a property dispute. It is said that when they assaulted Arumugasami with a weapon, he died on the spot.

Surandai Police registered a case and after a probe arrested Mariappan, Manikandan and Mariappan’s wife and daughter. Further investigation is on.

Published - November 02, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.