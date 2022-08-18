Four of family attempt to kill themselves, three die

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 18, 2022 18:28 IST

Four members of a family in Thavichiputhur near Kulamangalam panchayat in Madurai district allegedly jumped into a well in the late hours on Wednesday. Three of them died on the spot.

According to Alanganallur police, a farmer, M. Murugan, 39, his wife M. Sureka, 36, and their children M. Yogita, 16, and M. Mohanan, 11, decided to end their lives. Three of them jumped into a well near their farm at Thavichiputhur.

Upon being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and found that three of them had died, and Murugan, who had slit his throat, was lying in a critical condition near the well. He was rushed to the hospital.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Alanganallur retrieved the bodies, which have been sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.

Investigation was on and the reason for their taking this extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

