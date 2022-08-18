Four of family attempt to kill themselves, three die

Four members of a family in Thavichiputhur, near Kulamangalam panchayat in Madurai district, allegedly jumped into a well in the late hours on Wednesday. Three of them died on the spot.

According to Alanganallur Police, M. Murugan, 39, a farmer, M. Sureka, 36, his wife and their children M. Yogita, 16, and M. Mohanan, 11, decided to commit kill themselves. Three of them jumped into a well near their farm at Thavichiputhur near Madurai.

Upon being alerted, the police visited the spot and found three of them had died, and Murugan who had slit his throat was lying in a critical condition near the well. He was rushed to the hospital.

Alanganallur Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieved the three bodies which have been sent to GRH for post-mortem.

Investigation is on and the reason behind this extreme step is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.