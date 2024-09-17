ADVERTISEMENT

Four of a family killed in road accident in Tirunelveli

Published - September 17, 2024 01:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Motorbike on which deceased were riding was knocked down by oil-tanker on ROB at Thachanallur

The Hindu Bureau

Tirunelveli city police commissioner Rupesh Kumar Meena inspecting the spot where four riders of motorbike including two children were killed on the spot when bike was knocked down by an oil tanker lorry on road over bridge at Thatchanallur in Tirunelveli city on September 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

In a tragic incident, a family of four, including two children, were killed on the spot when the bike on which they were riding, was knocked down by an oil-tanker lorry on the road over bridge at Thachanallur in Tirunelveli city on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

The deceased were identified as Kannan (40) of Rajapathi near Gangaikondan, his mother-in-law Andal (56) and children, Mareeswari (14) and Sameera (7).

While proceeding towards Vannarpettai, the bike was climbing up the ROB from Thachanallur.

The two-wheeler rider had attempted to overtake a vehicle on the ROB and in the melee, the bike came to the opposite lane. Consequently, the truck that was coming on the opposite lane hit the bike and within seconds, all the four were killed on the spot, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police, P.K.K. Senthilkumar.

Tirunelveli City Commissioner of Police, Rupesh Kumar Meena, inspected the scene of accident.

The bodies were taken to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital. Tirunelveli City Police are investigating.

