Four new positive cases in Rajapalayam

With four new positive cases detected on Monday, all 42 wards in Rajapalayam municipality have been turned into containment area.

Select wards in Aruppukottai town have also been sealed after two more positive cases were recorded on Saturday.

Even within Rajapalayam town, police have formed a grid by putting up barricades at 12 important junctions to restrict movement of residents. Movement of vehicles too has been strictly restricted. “People can come out of their houses only to buy essential goods, that too with masks,” Collector R. Kannan said on Monday.

“The municipality has been given the task of ensuring sale of vegetables through mobile vendors,” zonal officer in-charge of Rajapalayam V. Selvakumar said.

Besides, plans to make door delivery of grocery items are also afoot.

“Shops are closed even in the morning and movement of people has come down drastically. Even the makeshift vegetable markets at four places are closed,” said T.S. Subramanian, a resident of ward 32.

According to Mr. Selvakumar, disinfection activities in the town and adjoining rural areas have been stepped up.

Meanwhile, door-to-door checks of residents for symptoms of infection are underway. “The containment is meant for a few days so that people do not move out till the survey is completed,” Mr. Kannan said.