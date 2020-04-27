Four more test positive in Madurai

MADURAI

Four persons, including a staff nurse at Government Rajaji Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 79.

The staff nurse was staying in the hospital staff quarters after completing her shift. The other patients included a 27-year-old resident of Anuppanadi Road and a 29-year-old person from Karisalkulam. Collector T.G. Vinay said that contact tracing was under way. The fourth patient was a 64-year-old person who was a primary contact of a COVID-19 positive patient.

The Collector said that efforts were being taken to strengthen barricading in containment zones. Effective monitoring of people residing in these areas was being done to ensure that they did not get out of their houses. Police too were regularly making announcements in this regard, he said.