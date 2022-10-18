Madurai

Four more from Andhra Pradesh arrested in Sedapatti ganja case

Madurai District Police have arrested four more accused from Andhra Pradesh in connection with the recent smuggling of 24 kg of ganja in Sedapatti.

After having arrested three accused, S. Ananth, 21, B. Ananthkumar and N. Sethuraman - all locals, the police arrested Uddu Balam Naidu of Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Meanwhile interrogation of Ballam revealed that four more ganja peddlers were involved in smuggling of ganja to Tamil Nadu. The special team of police from Madurai district also arrested R. Devaraj, 29, R. Rajasekar, 28, V. Thare Bala Venkata Giri Babu, 28, and V. Harish, 29, - all from Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

The police have also seized 60 kg of ganja and two cars from them.


