Four more arrested for hunting peafowls

TIRUCHI

Forest department officials have arrested four more persons on a charge of hunting peafowls in Manapparai range. Five persons, including a couple, were arrested by a special team of the Forest department officials on a charge of committing the crime at Maravanur Edayapatti a few days ago.

The accused had hunted down five peafowls and consumed them. Forest department officials said four more persons, identified as Ponnusamy, Nagaraj, Alagar and Kumar, were held on Saturday based on the confession of the arrested accused. The four were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. Two country-made guns were seized from them.