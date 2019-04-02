Four mobile polling vans flagged off

District Election Officer and Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao has launched mobile model polling booths to familiarise voting in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the functioning of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

As part of voter awareness campaign and ensure 100% voting, he flagged off four mobile polling vans here on Tuesday for the public to cast their votes in EVMs and check their votes in VVPAT.

The vans would go to all Assembly segments in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency to give the electorate the feel of voting.

A total of 1,916 polling stations have been established in the Assembly segments of Parmakudi, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvadanai, Mudukulathur, Tiruchuzhi (Virudhunagar district) and Arantangi (Pudukottai). Three polling officers, under the supervision of presiding officer, would help voters to cast their votes in each polling station. Secrecy of voting would be maintained and voters could check their votes cast in the ballot units with the help of VVPAT.

Later, he launched voter awareness campaign at the government hospital. A large number of nursing students participated in the programme, organised to enhance Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities.

The students held alphabets of Valuable Option Tunes Everything (VOTE) and my vote is not for sale. Later, they took pledge to participate in the democratic process. Officials demonstrated the functioning of EVMs and VVPAT machines. District Revenue Officer S. Muthumari, Project Director, DRDA, D. Getzi Leema Amalini, Revenue Divisional Officer, R. Suman and Joint Director (health services) A. Sagaya Stephen Raj were present.