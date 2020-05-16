Madurai

Four MLAs nominated to MKU senate

Four Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have been nominated to the Madurai Kamaraj University's senate. As per the university regulations, a total of four MLAs from the region must be part of the senate.

Currently, S. T. K. Jakkaiyan from Cumbum constituency, K. Manickam from Sholavandan, R. Sakkarapani from Oddanchatram and P. T. R. Palanivel Thiagarajan from Madurai Central have been nominated.

The nomination follows the expiry of the tenure of four other MLAs of the region who were part of the senate earlier.

MLAs P. Neethipathi from Usilampatti, P. Moorthy from Madurai East, S. Thangapandian from Rajapalayam and former MLA K. Kathirkamu from Periyakulam were part of the senate for a three- year period.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 7:47:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/four-mlas-nominated-to-mku-senate/article31602458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY