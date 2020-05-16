Four MLAs nominated to MKU senate

Four Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have been nominated to the Madurai Kamaraj University's senate. As per the university regulations, a total of four MLAs from the region must be part of the senate.
Currently, S. T. K. Jakkaiyan from Cumbum constituency, K. Manickam from Sholavandan, R. Sakkarapani from Oddanchatram and P. T. R. Palanivel Thiagarajan from Madurai Central have been nominated.
The nomination follows the expiry of the tenure of four other MLAs of the region who were part of the senate earlier.
MLAs P. Neethipathi from Usilampatti, P. Moorthy from Madurai East, S. Thangapandian from Rajapalayam and former MLA K. Kathirkamu from Periyakulam were part of the senate for a three- year period.
