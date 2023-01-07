ADVERTISEMENT

Four missing fishermen rescued after boat develops snag in mid-sea

January 07, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The four fishermen who were rescued at Rameswaram fishing jetty on Friday night. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Four fishermen from Ramanathapuram, who had gone for fishing in Palk Bay on Wednesday morning and had gone missing, were rescued and brought to the shore after over 28-hour search on Friday night.

Fisheries department officials said on Saturday that the four fishermen — Govindasami (55), Muruganandam (45), Kannan (40) and Estin (42) — from Kovilvadi near Mandapam went for fishing in a mechanised boat on Wednesday morning. They should have returned on Thursday noon, but failed to come back.

As the information spread, two sets of fishermen from Mandapam and Thangachimadam went in search, but could not succeed as there was rain some eight nautical miles in the sea. With the help of Coast Guard’s hovercraft and helicopter, the fishermen were able to spot the missing fishermen some where near Neduntheevu.

Investigations revealed that the mechanised boat had developed a snag and the gutsy wind dragged them towards Sri Lankan water. The stranded fishermen were brought back to the shore, officials added.

