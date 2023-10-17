ADVERTISEMENT

Four men arrested in connection with the murder of Tirunelveli man ; 3 absconding

October 17, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Four men were arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man at Karuvelampatti in Madurai on Monday. 

Police said the deceased P. Krishnakumar, a native of Chettikulam, Tirunelveli, a murder case accused, after getting released from a prison in 2022, got into a quarrel with a group while drinking at a TASMAC bar at Palayamkottai. The group attacked him and left him injured. 

Following the quarrel, the deceased’s friends and his brother P. Velmurugan (34) retaliated by attacking the opposite group and fled away to Madurai to stay with the Krishnakumar at Kappalur, where he had rented a house to escape his enemies.

In this situation, the accused who had shadowed Krishnakumar for a few months followed him in their car on Monday afternoon. When Krishnakumar and one of his friends were travelling on their two-wheeler near Karuvelampatti railway gate, the accused who were on their car hit the deceased’s two-wheeler from behind.  

Seizing the moment, the accused attacked Krishnakumar using billhook and killed him and fled away. Meanwhile, his friend ran away from the spot.

Austinpatti police on Monday night arrested M. Mariraj, 30, K. Narayanan, 29, T. Vijayaprakash and D. Salamansem Prabakaran who were all natives of Tirunelveli. The other three accused who were involved in the murder were absconding and a search was under way, police said.

