Four men arrested for theft of 12,500 dhotis from Collectorate

November 10, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Tallakulam police arrested four men in connection with the theft of 12,500 dhotis worth ₹ 15.45 lakh from the Collectorate in Madurai. 

According to the police, Sultan Allaudin, Ibrahim Shah, Kumaran and Manikandan, all involved in old clothes selling business, were arrested from a warehouse on CMR Road in the city. 

Police said that they were in search of the person who was instrumental in breaking open the locked room and running away with the clothes from the Collectorate. They suspect the accused to be a government employee inside the Collectorate.

The dhotis were recovered from the four men.

According to an official, the dhotis, meant for free distribution to ration cardholders on the occasion of Pongal, were stocked in the old North Treasury Office building. They were being kept there since October 31. 

When additional stock arrived on Tuesday, Revenue Inspector Jayaganesh tried to open the lock and found that the lock had been replaced. After it was open and when they checked the room, they found 125 bundles of 12,500 dhotis missing.

