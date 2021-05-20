Four makeshift markets in Dindigul from today

DINDIGUL

20 May 2021 22:18 IST

Inspector General of Police (south zone) T.S. Anbu said that vegetable markets would function at four places in the town from Friday.

Inspecting the proposed locations with Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya and other officials, he said Lorry Pettai grounds on Dindigul-Palani Road, Kamarajar Bus Stand, ITI premises on Natham Road and Nagal Nagar weekly shandy had been identified for the makeshift vegetable markets.

Advertising

Advertising

The police would be strict in enforcing the lockdown restrictions as the number of COVID-19 positive cases were rising steeply. Already, the police had started seizing vehicles and imposing fines. During the last week, the police had given sufficient advise and warning to people to stay indoors. Only those who were exempt by the government shall be permitted to move. All others shall be treated as violators and cases booked agaisnt them, Mr. Anbu said.

The police had been using drones for effective surveillance, he said.