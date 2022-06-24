Four lakh workers given welfare assistance, says Minister

MoU signed for ₹3,000 crore to upgrade ITIs into technology centres.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan speaks at a meeting in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

MoU signed for ₹3,000 crore to upgrade ITIs into technology centres.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan on Thursday presided over a review meeting held at Madurai Collectorate and took stock of various works carried out by the Department in the Southern districts.

Mr. Ganesan said that over four lakh workers of the unorganised sector, construction, pensioners and others were provided welfare assistance so far under various schemes. The government was paying special attention to the labour department, he said.

He said that Labour Welfare Officers were instructed to make arrangements for immediate disbursement of the welfare assistance to the workers by forwarding the application to the respective departments.

If the applications submitted by the workers were pending in other departments, the same should be brought to the knowledge of the Collector concerned so that steps could be taken to resolve the issue without delay, he said.

He said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Employment and Training and Tata Technologies at a cost of ₹3,000 crore for upgrading Industrial Technical Institutes into modern technology centres.

The Minister said that he would personally visit and inspect the districts which were lagging behind in resolving labour-related issues and dispose of petitions submitted by them, so that swift action could be taken and welfare assistance is provided to the workers.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Labour Commissioner Atul Anand and other Labour Department officials participated in the meeting.