Four killed

Four persons were killed in three different accidents under Melur police station limits on Tuesday evening.

In the first incident, A. Gurusamy, 55, and Muthukaruppan, 47, of Kuthappanpatti were killed when a speeding car slammed their moped on Tiruchi-Madurai highway near the flyover on Sivagangai Road. Both were killed on the spot.

At Narasingampatti, G. Tirunavukkarasu, 53, was killed while crossing the road.

A speeding car from Tuvarankurichi hit a cyclist, who worked as a security guard in a tyre company near here.

Amritharaj, 40, was electrocuted while trying to switch on the electric motor at his farm in Soorakundu.