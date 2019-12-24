Four killed

Four persons were killed in three different accidents under Melur police station limits on Tuesday evening.
In the first incident, A. Gurusamy, 55, and Muthukaruppan, 47, of Kuthappanpatti were killed when a speeding car slammed their moped on Tiruchi-Madurai highway near the flyover on Sivagangai Road. Both were killed on the spot.
At Narasingampatti, G. Tirunavukkarasu, 53, was killed while crossing the road.
A speeding car from Tuvarankurichi hit a cyclist, who worked as a security guard in a tyre company near here.
Amritharaj, 40, was electrocuted while trying to switch on the electric motor at his farm in Soorakundu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.