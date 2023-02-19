ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed, one injured as car hits autorickshaw

February 19, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The mangled remains of an autorickshaw which was hit by a car near Nathipalam in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

In a tragic incident, four persons, including a young mother and her just-born baby, were killed when a speeding car hit against their autorickshaw on the Madurai-Rameswaram national highway here on Sunday.

Police said that Chinnadaikan (28), who was working as a tea-master in Ramanathapuram, was married to Sumathi (25) of Vedalai near Mandapam. Last Friday, she was admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital and two days ago, she delivered a baby boy.

When the doctors had discharged her, Sumathi, along with her newborn baby, her mother-in-law Kaliammal (52) and Chinnadaikan hired an autorickshaw to their home.

As the auto rickshaw was approaching the national highway near Nadhipalam along the Madurai Rameswaram stretch, an SUV coming from the opposite direction allegedly attempted to overtake a vehicle but hit the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

In the impact, the autorickshaw was badly damaged and Sumathi died on the spot. While autorickshaw driver Malairaj (52) of Vithanoor, Chinnadaikan and the newborn baby died on the way to the hospital, the lone survivor Kaliammal was said to be serious and was undergoing treatment.

The police officer, who inspected the accident site, said that the autorickshaw was beyond identity and after the preliminary probe, the SUV car driver Vignesh (34) of Selaiyur in Chennai was detained. The car was proceeding to Chennai. Further investigation is on.

