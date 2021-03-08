Four killed in two road accidents

08 March 2021 19:38 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Four persons, including a couple, were killed in separate accidents in the district since Sunday night.

Police said a group of people from Tenkasi district was returning home in a car after attending the Thamizhar Viduthalai Kalam meeting held in Tirunelveli on Sunday night. When they reached Seethaparpanallur, a lorry hit the car in which A. Hariharan, 29, of Keezha Vellakkaal North Colony near Tenkasi, was killed on the spot.

Though the injured were rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, V. Sivakumar, 37, of Vallam near Tenkasi, succumbed to his injuries later while three others are under treatment with injuries.

Alangulam police have registered a case.

In another road accident, a preacher and his wife were killed near Cheranmahadevi on Monday.

When M. Sundar, 55, of Mela Sivanthipuram near Vickramasingapuram in the district, his wife Anna Packiyam, 50, and 3-year-old granddaughter, were going to Kalakkad on a moped on Monday, a speeding cargo autorickshaw hit the two-wheeler in which the couple were killed on the spot.

With grievous injury on the leg, the girl is undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Cheranmahadevi police are investigating.