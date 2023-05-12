HamberMenu
Four killed in road accident near Nagercoil   

May 12, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - NAGERCOIL:

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a music troupe were killed in a road accident near Nagercoil on Friday, May 12, 2023 while 8 others sustained grievous injuries.

The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be established.

Police said a music troupe with 12 persons from Marthandam was returning home in a sports utility vehicle after their concert in Tirunelveli on Thursday night. When they were crossing Laayam Junction near Vellamadam near Nagercoil around 6.30 a.m., the SUV rammed into an oncoming Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived at the spot to rescue the survivors. While 3 persons were killed on the spot, one died while being taken to the hospital.

 Police said the driver of the SUV apparently dozed off which caused the fatal accident.

 Aralvaimozhi police have registered a case.

