Four killed in accident

Four persons including two siblings and a college student were killed in a road accident near here on Friday midnight.

The police said A. Ramya, 17, of Shastri Nagar in Chennai, her brother Virendran, 15, their friend V. Barghavi, 23, a college student from Nanganallur in Chennai, were going to Tiruchendur to offer special prayers at Lord Subramaniya Swamy Temple even as Ramya’s grandparents were following them in another car.

Around 11.30 p.m. when the car reached the dangerous rail over bridge at the SIPCOT Industrial Complex on the outskirts of the town, which is being used for ‘one-way traffic’ for the past several year as road widening work is moving at snail’s pace, the speeding sedan collided head on with an oncoming lorry.

As the car got squeezed in the impact of the accident, Ramya, Virendran, Barghavi and driver Joevin Remigious, 29, of Tiruchi, were killed on the spot.

After the victims’ grandparents alerted the police, the police and the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot to retrieve the bodies. While a crane was used to lift the lorry for a few feet, a recovery van pulled the car from behind to retrieve the mangled remains of the sedan.

The bodies were sent to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post mortem. The police said over-speeding of the car might have caused the accident.

The police have registered a case.