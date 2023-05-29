Four killed in a road accident near Oddanchatram

May 29, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Four persons, who were travelling on two motor-cycles on the opposite direction, collided head on and in the impact, all the four died on the spot on Monday.

Police said that Rathinam (59) and Sekar (35) of Seethampatti in Karur district had come to Palani temple on a two-wheeler in the morning. After darshan, they were returning home on the two-wheeler.

As they were approaching Kollapatti near Oddanchatram, a motorist identified as Sudakar (24), a mill worker of Nadupatti, and his friend Duraiyan (21), a painter, were coming on the opposite side. The two vehicles collided. In the impact, all the four died on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

On information, Oddanchatram police sent the four bodies to the GH for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.