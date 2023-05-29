ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed in a road accident near Oddanchatram

May 29, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, who were travelling on two motor-cycles on the opposite direction, collided head on and in the impact, all the four died on the spot on Monday.

Police said that Rathinam (59) and Sekar (35) of Seethampatti in Karur district had come to Palani temple on a two-wheeler in the morning. After darshan, they were returning home on the two-wheeler.

As they were approaching Kollapatti near Oddanchatram, a motorist identified as Sudakar (24), a mill worker of Nadupatti, and his friend Duraiyan (21), a painter, were coming on the opposite side. The two vehicles collided. In the impact, all the four died on the spot.

On information, Oddanchatram police sent the four bodies to the GH for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

