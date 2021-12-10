Four juveniles hacked inside bus in Paramakudi

Four juveniles, who were returning after attending a hearing at Juvenile Justice Board here, were hacked by an armed gang inside a bus near Paramakudi on Friday evening.

The injured were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Police said the juveniles were returning to Madurai after the hearing in connection with the murder of one Manikandan in Ariyamangalam in 2019. The juveniles in conflict with law had shifted their houses to Villapuram in Madurai. When the bus was crossing Kamudakudi under Paramakudi Town police station limits, a car that was following them intercepted the bus at around 5 p.m.

Armed men, wearing helmets, got inside the bus and started attacking the juveniles and fled the scene. “It is a revenge attack on the juveniles. Except for the four, no passenger in the bus was injured,” said Superintendent of Police E. Karthik.

Special teams had been formed to nab the assailants, he added.