Four juveniles among five students steal bikes at will

An enquiry with some hardcore crime accused by Madurai district police made a shocking revelation about the involvement of five students, including four juveniles, in motorbike thefts in different parts of the district.

The Chekkanoorani police recovered five bikes that were hidden in secluded areas amidst bush.

The police picked up four students of higher secondary classes and one studying in ITI.

“The boys who play kabbadi have been involved in stealing bikes whenever they go to different places to play matches. Similarly, they have picked motorbikes parked near temples during festivals,” said Inspector of Police, Chekkanoorani, D. Sivasakthi.

The boys made some keys with which they would ignite with much ease the engine of a particular brand/model of bikes and drive them away. The police said this particular model of bike was vulnerable to its poor locking system.

“We suspect that a few more persons could have been involved in the bike theft racket. They claim that they had stolen a few more bikes and had broken them to sell their spare parts. That needs to be enquired more,” the Inspector said.

The boys, who were used to drinking alcohol and consuming drugs, required money to buy them and hence, got into stealing the bikes. They had also used the money for buying mobile phones and dresses, she said.

The police said that on a few occasions when they were intercepted by the police, they hoodwinked the police claiming that the bikes belonged to their relatives.

The parents were shocked to hear about the criminal ways of the juveniles, the Inspector said.

The boys had managed the inquisitive parents claiming that the bikes belonged to their friends.

Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad has warned those involved in theft cases of detaining under Goondas Act.