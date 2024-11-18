Four injured in hit-and-run accident near Sattur

In a hit-and-run incident, four persons were injured when an unidentified car rammed a two-wheeler on the Kovilpatti-Sattur highway on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

The injured persons were identified as S. Kanagalakshmi, 26, her husband K. Saravanakumar, 31, their daughter Kenisha Kajal, 11, and their neighbour, S. Jarlin, 35. They all hail from Kovilpatti.

The police said they were travelling on two bikes towards the Mariamman temple in Irukkangudi near Sattur on Sunday morning. When the two bikes approached Periya Odaipatti junction, a speeding car knocked down Saravanakumar’s bike. His wife and daughter were riding pillion.

Saravanakumar’s bike then rammed against Sankar’s bike, which was a few metres ahead. In the impact of the collision, both bikes and the people riding them fell on the road.

Jarlin, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai, along with Kenisha who had abrasions on her limbs and head.

Saravanakumar was treated as an outpatient at a Government Hospital in Sattur for an injury to his leg, while Kanagalakshmi was admitted to a private hospital in Kovilpatti for the injuries she had sustained on her forehead and leg. The Sattur Taluk police have registered a case.