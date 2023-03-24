ADVERTISEMENT

Four injured as car hits parapet, overturns and catches fire

March 24, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Four occupants, including a woman, suffered multiple injuries after their car dashed against the roadside parapet and caught fire near Dindigul on Friday.

Police said that advocate Santoshkumar of Mettur was travelling with his father-in-law Ponnambalam (78) and mother-in-law Geetha (66) to Madurai. They were coming to a private hospital for surgery on his father-in-law. The car was driven by Santhappan (33).

When the car was crossing EB office at Renganathapuram near Vedasandur, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle which hit the parapet and overturned. In the impact the car caught fire. The passers-by saved the occupants by breaking open the doors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponnambalam had suffered severe burns. All the four were rescued and sent to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital. Kumbur police have registered a case. Vedasandur Fire and Rescue Services personnel extinguished the fire. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US