Four injured as car hits parapet, overturns and catches fire

March 24, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Four occupants, including a woman, suffered multiple injuries after their car dashed against the roadside parapet and caught fire near Dindigul on Friday.

Police said that advocate Santoshkumar of Mettur was travelling with his father-in-law Ponnambalam (78) and mother-in-law Geetha (66) to Madurai. They were coming to a private hospital for surgery on his father-in-law. The car was driven by Santhappan (33).

When the car was crossing EB office at Renganathapuram near Vedasandur, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle which hit the parapet and overturned. In the impact the car caught fire. The passers-by saved the occupants by breaking open the doors.

Ponnambalam had suffered severe burns. All the four were rescued and sent to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital. Kumbur police have registered a case. Vedasandur Fire and Rescue Services personnel extinguished the fire. Further investigation is on.

