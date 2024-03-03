Four, including woman, arrested in murder of taxi driver from Madurai

March 03, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Virudhunagar district police have arrested four persons, including a woman, on Saturday in connection with the murder of a cab driver, Murugan, of Madurai.

The police identified the accused as M. Mohammed Azharuddin of Nagapattinam, his estranged wife, Serena Banu of Ashok Nagar in Srivilliputtur, and A. Thangamariyappan of Srivilliputtur and M. Vignesh of Sivakasi.

The police said that Serena Banu, a divorcee and a mother of a child, had married Azharuddin six months ago.

“However, after Azharuddin was arrested in a theft case in Srivilliputtur, the woman had left him and was living with her parents in Srivilliputtur,” Superintendent of Police, K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, said.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin, along with the two male accused, had hired a taxi at Madurai railway junction on February 28 to go to Irukkangudi. After visiting Irukkangudi, they had gone to Shenbagathoppu where they murdered Murugan and transported his body in the car before dumping it in Sozhankulam tank in Srivilliputtur.

Later, they went to Ashok Nagar and against the will of the family members, Azharuddin kidnapped Serena Banu in the car.

Even as the police found an unidentified body in the tank which was later identified as cab driver Murugan, the police got complaint about a woman having been kidnapped in a car.

The police found some connection between the two cases and started to follow CCTV footages.

The police traced them from their hideout after seizing the abandoned car. The woman was arrested for failing to report about the murder to the police, the SP said.

All the four have been remanded to judicial custody.