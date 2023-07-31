ADVERTISEMENT

Four, including three of a family, killed in road accident near Madurai

July 31, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - MADURAI

Police said the family was in a car heading from Madurai to Chennai, and collided with a trailer truck that was going in the opposite direction in Kalligudi; the driver of the truck also died in the collision

The Hindu Bureau

The accident occurred under the Kalligudi police station limits, early on Monday, July 31, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four people, including three of a family, were killed in a road accident, when the car in which they were travelling on the national highway stretch from Kanniyakumari to Chennai, collided with a trailer truck coming in from the opposite direction, early on Monday.

Police said the occupants in the car were heading to Chennai from Madurai. Around 1.30 a.m., when the car was at the Kalligudi police station limits in Madurai district, the driver suddenly lost control and hit the centre median and in the impact, went into the opposite lane, where a trailer truck was heading from Virudhunagar to Madurai. In the collision, the car was badly damaged and the trailer too, overturned.

A preliminary police investigation identified the victims in the car as James Martin (34) his brother Jom Davidson (30) and their relative Kamalesh (54). It is said that James Martin worked at an overseas port and had just returned from Australia. He was heading to Chennai to find a suitable course of study for his brother, so that he too, could join him abroad. The trailer truck driver, who was also killed, was identified as M. Selvakumar (29) of Virathanoor, Madurai district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said it took over an hour to retrieve the bodies from the mangled wrecks of the vehicles. It was only after fire and rescue service service personnel arrived that the bodies were retrieved, DSP Vasanthakumar said, and added that the bodies were sent to the GH for post-mortem examinations.

It is unclear as yet as to why the car hit the median and went into the lane; police suspect a technical failure or tyre burst. The Kalligudi police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US