HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four, including three of a family, killed in road accident near Madurai

Police said the family was in a car heading from Madurai to Chennai, and collided with a trailer truck that was going in the opposite direction in Kalligudi; the driver of the truck also died in the collision

July 31, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The accident occurred under the Kalligudi police station limits, early on Monday, July 31, 2023

The accident occurred under the Kalligudi police station limits, early on Monday, July 31, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four people, including three of a family, were killed in a road accident, when the car in which they were travelling on the national highway stretch from Kanniyakumari to Chennai, collided with a trailer truck coming in from the opposite direction, early on Monday.

Police said the occupants in the car were heading to Chennai from Madurai. Around 1.30 a.m., when the car was at the Kalligudi police station limits in Madurai district, the driver suddenly lost control and hit the centre median and in the impact, went into the opposite lane, where a trailer truck was heading from Virudhunagar to Madurai. In the collision, the car was badly damaged and the trailer too, overturned.

A preliminary police investigation identified the victims in the car as James Martin (34) his brother Jom Davidson (30) and their relative Kamalesh (54). It is said that James Martin worked at an overseas port and had just returned from Australia. He was heading to Chennai to find a suitable course of study for his brother, so that he too, could join him abroad. The trailer truck driver, who was also killed, was identified as M. Selvakumar (29) of Virathanoor, Madurai district.

Police said it took over an hour to retrieve the bodies from the mangled wrecks of the vehicles. It was only after fire and rescue service service personnel arrived that the bodies were retrieved, DSP Vasanthakumar said, and added that the bodies were sent to the GH for post-mortem examinations.

It is unclear as yet as to why the car hit the median and went into the lane; police suspect a technical failure or tyre burst. The Kalligudi police are investigating.

Related Topics

Madurai / road accident / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.