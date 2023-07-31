Four, including three of a family, killed in road accident near Madurai

July 31, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - MADURAI

Four people, including three of a family, were killed in a road accident, when the car in which they were travelling on the national highway stretch from Kanniyakumari to Chennai, collided with a trailer truck coming in from the opposite direction, early on Monday.

Police said the occupants in the car were heading to Chennai from Madurai. Around 1.30 a.m., when the car was at the Kalligudi police station limits in Madurai district, the driver suddenly lost control and hit the centre median and in the impact, went into the opposite lane, where a trailer truck was heading from Virudhunagar to Madurai. In the collision, the car was badly damaged and the trailer too, overturned.

A preliminary police investigation identified the victims in the car as James Martin (34) his brother Jom Davidson (30) and their relative Kamalesh (54). It is said that James Martin worked at an overseas port and had just returned from Australia. He was heading to Chennai to find a suitable course of study for his brother, so that he too, could join him abroad. The trailer truck driver, who was also killed, was identified as M. Selvakumar (29) of Virathanoor, Madurai district.

Police said it took over an hour to retrieve the bodies from the mangled wrecks of the vehicles. It was only after fire and rescue service service personnel arrived that the bodies were retrieved, DSP Vasanthakumar said, and added that the bodies were sent to the GH for post-mortem examinations.

It is unclear as yet as to why the car hit the median and went into the lane; police suspect a technical failure or tyre burst. The Kalligudi police are investigating.