ADVERTISEMENT

Four, including teacher, booked in assault case

April 20, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

T. Kallupatti police have booked four persons, including a school teacher, V. Balamurugan, on charges of assaulting a shepherd near Samathuvapuram in Peraiyur, on Saturday.

The police said that S. Suryaprakash (23), a diploma holder, was involved in rearing of goats. While he was returning home after grazing the animals, Balamurugan and one P. Muniyandi of Peraiyur and two others had come in a car and picked up a quarrel with the shepherd.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, they assaulted him with a knife and a wooden log. The victim has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. T. Kallupatti police have booked them for assault and criminal intimidation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US