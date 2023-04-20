HamberMenu
Four, including teacher, booked in assault case

April 20, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

T. Kallupatti police have booked four persons, including a school teacher, V. Balamurugan, on charges of assaulting a shepherd near Samathuvapuram in Peraiyur, on Saturday.

The police said that S. Suryaprakash (23), a diploma holder, was involved in rearing of goats. While he was returning home after grazing the animals, Balamurugan and one P. Muniyandi of Peraiyur and two others had come in a car and picked up a quarrel with the shepherd.

Later, they assaulted him with a knife and a wooden log. The victim has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. T. Kallupatti police have booked them for assault and criminal intimidation.

