Four, including mother, held for bid to sell baby girl

December 21, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested four persons, including the mother, for allegedly attempting to sell a five-month-old baby girl.

On getting information about the attempt to sell the baby, Inspector Rajaram, attached to Thoothukudi South Police Station, deployed a police team, which approached the middleman of the ‘deal’ on the pretext of buying the baby. When the ‘buyers’ were ready to pay ₹2 lakh, the middlemen and his accomplices quoted ₹8 lakh and the ‘deal’ was finally sealed for ₹5 lakh.

As the baby was brought to Vembadi Esakki Amman Temple to be shown to the ‘buyers’, the police detained the baby’s mother K. Mareeswari (22) of Subramaniyapuram near Kovilpatti, grandmother C. Ayyammal (40) and brokers C. Mariappan (44) of Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Millerpuram and S. Sooramma (75) of Thiru Vi. Ka. Nagar near Third Mile here.

During investigation, the police found that Mareeswari, who was married to one Kalaivanan as his second wife, was deserted by him within a few days after she gave birth to the baby girl in the eighth month of her pregnancy.

On returning home from hospital, Mareeswari, with the help of a few middlemen, tried to sell the baby. Since two more brokers from Erode were involved in this case, efforts were on to nab them too, the police said.

Thoothukudi South police, who have registered a case in this connection, sent the baby to a government home.

