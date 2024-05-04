ADVERTISEMENT

Four including juvenile held in Theni for attempt to hurl country bombs on police

May 04, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including a juvenile, were arrested by the Jayamangalam police in Theni district on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said on Saturday that a special team led by SI of Police Murugaperumal were on duty and involved in vehicular checks.

When the team intercepted an auto rickshaw, four persons including the auto driver abused the police personnel and one among them suddenly brandished an aruval. Three others seated in the auto attempted to hurl country bombs at them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that they overpowered the armed gang and arrested them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on a complaint from the SI, the four persons T. Suryaprakash (24), P. Prabhu (30) and two others from Gandhi Nagar Colony, Jayamangalam, were arrested. The police booked them under IPC Sections 294 b, 353, 307, 506 (ii), read with Explosives Substance Act and under Section 25 of Indian Arms Act. Two country bombs and aruval were seized.

A senior police officer said that one among the four accused had many criminal cases pending before the courts including murder charge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US