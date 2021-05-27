Madurai

Four idols seized, four held

One of the idols seized from the gang.  

The police picked up four persons and seizing four metal idols from them near Veeracholan in Tiruchuli taluk on Tuesday night.

A special team from Narikudi police station approached V. Chinniah, 60, of Meenakulam near Veeracholan after they got an alert about a gang attempting to sell idols. The police found that the gang was in possession of an Amman idol of two feet, a Vinayaka idol of one-and-a-half feet, a two-and-a-half feet high Buddha idol and a small idol of Kali.

While the suspects had claimed that they got it while digging the ground, the police have not ruled out the possibility of the idols being stolen from a temple.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police V. Malaisamy of Idol Wing inspected the seized idols. The suspects, including M. Koori Pandi, 40, M. Palanisamy, 32, and M. Palani Murugan, 32, of Paramakudi are being questioned.

